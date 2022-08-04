CAGR

French bank Credit Agricole beats expectations in Q2 amid record CIB activity

Julien Ponthus Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Credit Agricole SA beat market expectations for second-quarter profits amid record activity in its investment banking division as torrid financial markets boosted clients' demand for hedging products.

Net income came in at 1.98 billion euros ($2 billion), a figure about 800 million euros higher than the average estimate of analysts. Analysts also underestimated revenues, which rose 8.8% to 6.33 billions euros, roughly 10% higher than forecast.

France's second-largest listed bank - also referred to as CASA - said it enjoyed a positive 'jaws' effect as costs grew slower than business at a rate of 6.1% at 3.45 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9838 euros)

