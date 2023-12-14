French bank Credit Agricole announces plans on climate change

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA announced on Thursday plans to protect the environment and tackle climate change, such as tripling its annual financing of renewable energy projects by 2030 and reducing its financing in the oil and gas sector.

Credit Agricole said that, regarding its financing of energy companies, it would have no corporate financing of independent producers which were dedicated exclusively to the exploration or production of oil and gas.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

