French bank Credit Agricole announces plans on climate change

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

December 14, 2023 — 01:14 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA announced on Thursday plans to protect the environment and tackle climate change, such as tripling its annual financing of renewable energy projects by 2030 and reducing its financing in the oil and gas sector.

Credit Agricole said that, regarding its financing of energy companies, it would have no corporate financing of independent producers which were dedicated exclusively to the exploration or production of oil and gas.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
