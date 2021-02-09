French bank BPCE to launch takeover bid for remaining 30% of Natixis -source

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - French bank BPCE is looking to launch a takeover bid for the remaining 30% stake in Natixis CNAT.PA it does not already own, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

BPCE is working with advisers on a takeover proposal which is expected to be disclosed soon, the source said.

BPCE and Natixis declined to comment.

Shares in Natixis are currently suspended from trading ahead of a statement, the French bank said on Tuesday.

The stock closed up by 6.9% on Feb. 8, with traders citing speculation of an upcoming restructuring and dealers buying the stock in anticipation of decent results from Natixis due this week.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Jason Neely)

