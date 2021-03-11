French bank BNP Paribas plans to raise stake in its Exane unit

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

French bank BNP Paribas on Thursday said it planned to raise its stake in equity brokerage unit Exane up to 100% from 50%.

(Adds context)

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas on Thursday said it planned to raise its stake in equity brokerage unit Exane up to 100% from 50%.

The transaction follows the integration of Deutsche Bank's prime brokerage and electronic execution business which BNP Paribas bought in 2019.

"The contemplated transaction would further strengthen and widen the range of cash equity and derivatives services BNP Paribas can offer to institutional investors and corporates globally," the bank said in a statement.

The lender said it expects the transaction to position BNP Paribas as a leading provider in global equities. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely) ((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;)) Keywords: BNPPARIBAS EXANE/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters