French bank BNP Paribas plans to raise stake in its Exane unit

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas on Thursday said it planned to raise its stake in equity brokerage unit Exane up to 100% from 50%.

"The contemplated transaction would further strengthen and widen the range of cash equity and derivatives services BNP Paribas can offer to institutional investors and corporates globally," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely) ((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;)) Keywords: BNPPARIBAS EXANE/ (URGENT)

