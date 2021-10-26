STLA

French auto supplier Faurecia's sales slide on chips shortage

Sarah Morland Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Faurecia EPED.PA on Tuesday reported third-quarter sales down over 10% from a year ago, as its customers cut production due to a global shortage in semiconductor chips.

The group, which supplies car seats, dashboards and fuel systems to automakers, reported sales of 3.43 billion euros ($4 billion) compared to the 3.82 billion euros in posted in the same period of 2020.

It confirmed its financial guidance for 2021, which it had cut in September due to new forecasts on a global shortfall in automotive production.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

