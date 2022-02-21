French auto supplier Faurecia sees higher sales in 2022

Contributors
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Olivier Sorgho Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French car parts group Faurecia on Monday forecast a rise in full-year sales, as it expects semiconductor shortages to ease from the second half of the year.

Feb 21 (Reuters) - French car parts group Faurecia EPED.PA on Monday forecast a rise in full-year sales, as it expects semiconductor shortages to ease from the second half of the year.

The group, which supplies car seats, dashboards and fuel systems to automakers, now sees 2022 sales of 17.5-18 billion euros ($19.89-20.45 billion), up from 15.6 billion euros recorded last year.

Faurecia also said it expects its operating margin to be between 6% and 7% in 2022 compared to last year's 5.5%.

($1 = 0.8800 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 05;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters