French authorities received a software update for Apple's iPhone 12 - ministry source

September 26, 2023 — 04:57 am EDT

Written by Elizabeth Pineau for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - French authorities have received a software update from Apple AAPL.O for its iPhone 12 and are reviewing it, a source at the French digital ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

The U.S. tech company had pledged to update the software for iPhone 12s in France to settle a row over radiation levels.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

