US Markets

French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027

Credit: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

January 23, 2023 — 11:46 am EST

Written by Dina Kartit. for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - French artificial heart maker Carmat ALCAR.PA expects to break-even in 2027, it said on Monday, as it gradually resumes implants and faces strong demand in Europe ahead of its commercial launch in the United States.

The Aeson implant maker, which targets a U.S. launch in 2026, plans to ramp-up its production to 100 hearts in 2023 and further accelerate to 500 in 2024 and 1,000 in 2027.

"Strong interest in, and demand for Aeson make us particularly confident about the development of our sales," Carmat's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Piat said in a statement.

Providing financial targets for the first time, Carmat said it expects to achieve sales of 10-13 million euros ($10.9-14.1 million) in 2023, following the resumption of commercial implants of Aeson in November.

The company, which raised an additional 31.1 million euros via a dilutive share issue last December to finance the ramp-up, had been forced to suspend implants at the end of 2021 following a quality issue affecting some of its prostheses.

Last September, it reported a half-year net loss of 26 million euros with no revenues. Its annual results are scheduled for February 23.

($1 = 0.9216 euros)

(Reporting by Dina Kartit. Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Dina.Kartit@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.