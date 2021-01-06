French artificial heart maker Carmat prepares for commercial launch in Q2

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - French artificial heart maker Carmat ALCAR.PA said on Wednesday that it was preparing for the commercial launch of its products in the second quarter of this year, in a European market which could have at least 2,000 patients a year.

Carmat said its artificial heart would be marketed under the brand name of "Aeson". Aeson would be launched commercially in Germany in the second quarter, while the French market would be targeted around the same time.

"I am happy to confirm that we will be ready to start selling our product as early as Q2 2021," said Carmat chief executive Stephane Piat.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.