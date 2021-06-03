Markets
French antitrust watchdog to issue decision on Google's ad business on June 7 - spokesman

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Clay Mclachlan

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - France's antitrust authority will issue a decision following an investigation into Google's advertising business on June 7, a spokesman for the watchdog said on Thursday.

Las week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O was close to settling an antitrust investigation in France over allegations it abused its power in online advertising.

The report said the company was expected to pay a fine and institute operational changes.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

