French antitrust body fines Sony 13.5 mln euros

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - France's antitrust body on Wednesday fined Japanese company Sony 6758.T 13.5 million euros ($14.8 million) for what it said was Sony's abuse of its dominant position in the market for the supply of video game controllers for PlayStation 4 (PS4).

($1 = 0.9141 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.