French antitrust body fines Sony 13.5 mln euros

December 20, 2023 — 06:53 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - France's antitrust body on Wednesday fined Japanese company Sony 6758.T 13.5 million euros ($14.8 million) for what it said was Sony's abuse of its dominant position in the market for the supply of video game controllers for PlayStation 4 (PS4).

