French antibody biotech Innate Pharma files for a $100 million US IPO

Innate Pharma, a commercial-stage French biotech developing antibody therapies for cancer, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Marseille, France-based company was founded in 1999 and booked $144 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IPHA. Innate Pharma filed confidentially on June 10, 2019. Citi, SVB Leerink, and Evercore ISI are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

