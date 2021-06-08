French anti-trust watchdog to rule on TF1/M6 merger by summer 2022

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - France's anti-trust watchdog body will make its decision regarding the planned merger between TV broadcasters TF1 TFFP.PA and M6 MMTP.PA between now and the summer of 2022, Isabelle De Silva, head of the body, told BFM Business on Tuesday.

France's two biggest private TV groups announced their tie-up plans last month in what they said was a response to the accelerating challenges from global platforms.

(Reporting by Bertrand Boucey; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

