French anti-trust watchdog to rule on TF1/M6 merger by summer 2022

France's anti-trust watchdog body will make its decision regarding the planned merger between TV broadcasters TF1 and M6 between now and the summer of 2022, Isabelle De Silva, head of the body, told BFM Business on Tuesday.

France's two biggest private TV groups announced their tie-up plans last month in what they said was a response to the accelerating challenges from global platforms.

