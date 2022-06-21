French anti-trust body accepts Google pledges over remunerating news publishers

Adds details

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - The French antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had accepted a series of commitments made by Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O over a copyright law aimed at remunerating news publishers for the use of content online.

The authority also said a 500-million euro fine it had imposed on Google last year was now definitive, as the U.S. online giant had dropped an appeal against it. Google paid the fine last year.

The decisions bring to an end the authority's investigation against Google, which has accepted to hold talks with news agencies and other publishers to pay for the use of their news.

The ruling comes amid increasing international pressure on online platforms such as Google and Facebook FB.O to share more revenue with news outlets.

