French analyst Agritel sees Romania's 2022 wheat crop fall 16.5%

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - Soft wheat production in Romania is expected to fall to 9.31 million tonnes next season from last year's record of 11.15 million due to dry weather throughout the growth cycle, French consultancy Agritel said on Thursday.

Romania is among the largest grain sellers in the European Union and an active exporter to the Middle East, mainly to Egypt.

The country's wheat crops suffered from dry conditions at sowing which were even more pronounced in the spring, cutting expected wheat yields to 4.4 from 5.21 tonnes per hectare in 2021, said Agritel, which is owned by commodity price reporting agency Argus.

Romania's agriculture minister told Reuters this month that he expected a smaller crop but that the country would "ensure domestic consumption and a surplus for exports".

Agritel stressed that despite a smaller crop concerns were rising about logistics in Romania in the coming months as a lack of storage in Ukraine due to war drives volumes to its neighbour.

Ukraine has been using Romania's port of Constanta as an alternative route since Russia blocked its Black Sea ports almost four months ago.

Agritel's estimates were based on a crop tour between June 7-10 in wheat-producing regions in the western and south-eastern parts of Romania.

It pegged the winter wheat area, which account for a vast majority of the wheat crop in Romania, at 2.12 million hectares, little changed from 2.14 million a year earlier.

Good sowing conditions in the autumn and high wheat prices globally encouraged farmers to plant wheat ahead of the 2022 harvest but an increase in rapeseed area prevented any significant rebound, Agritel said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely)

