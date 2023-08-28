News & Insights

World Markets

French ambassador will stay in Niger, Macron says

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

August 28, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Michel Rose for Reuters ->

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - France's ambassador to Niger will stay in the country despite pressure from leaders of a recent coup, President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech to diplomats on Monday.

Macron also reiterated its support to Niger's ousted president Mohamed Bazoum whose decision not to resign Macron called courageous.

(Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.