French ambassador will stay in Niger, Macron says

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - France's ambassador to Niger will stay in the country despite pressure from leaders of a recent coup, President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech to diplomats on Monday.

Macron also reiterated its support to Niger's ousted president Mohamed Bazoum whose decision not to resign Macron called courageous.

(Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

