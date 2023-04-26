French airport group ADP Q1 revenue beats forecasts; traffic recovers after strikes

By Federica Mileo

April 26 (Reuters) - French airport group ADP ADP.PA on Wednesday beat estimates for its first-quarter revenue, as it continued to benefit from solid traffic recovery despite strike-related disruptions in France.

ADP, operator of the French capital's Orly and Roissy Charles de Gaulle airports, posted first-quarter revenue of 1.19 billion euros ($1.32 billion), just above the 1.14 billion euros forecast by analysts polled by the company.

Airlines and airport operators are benefiting from a strong traffic recovery and rising travel demand, despite high inflation and an uncertain economic outlook.

"We are preparing for a strong traffic this summer", Finance Chief Philippe Pascal said in a call.

Earlier this month, ADP estimated it lost around 470,000 passengers in the January to March period due to the strikes against French President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform.

($1 = 0.9046 euros)

