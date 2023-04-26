News & Insights

French airport group ADP Q1 revenue beats forecasts; traffic recovers after strikes

April 26, 2023 — 12:27 pm EDT

Written by Federica Mileo for Reuters ->

By Federica Mileo

April 26 (Reuters) - French airport group ADP ADP.PA on Wednesday beat estimates for its first-quarter revenue, as it continued to benefit from solid traffic recovery despite strike-related disruptions in France.

ADP, operator of the French capital's Orly and Roissy Charles de Gaulle airports, posted first-quarter revenue of 1.19 billion euros ($1.32 billion), just above the 1.14 billion euros forecast by analysts polled by the company.

Airlines and airport operators are benefiting from a strong traffic recovery and rising travel demand, despite high inflation and an uncertain economic outlook.

"We are preparing for a strong traffic this summer", Finance Chief Philippe Pascal said in a call.

Earlier this month, ADP estimated it lost around 470,000 passengers in the January to March period due to the strikes against French President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform.

($1 = 0.9046 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Mileo in Gdansk, Editing by William Maclean and David Gregorio)

((Federica.mileo@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
