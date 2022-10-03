French airport group ADP confirms 2022, 2023 travel outlook for Paris

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - French airport group ADP ADP.PA confirmed its Paris air traffic outlook for 2022 and 2023, driven by a recovery in the Asian market and by travelers realising planned trips which they had to cancel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The group therefore remains confident and confirms its assumptions of traffic in Paris between 72% and 82% of the 2019 level for 2022 and between 85% and 95% for 2023", the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

