French air traffic to be cut by 50% on Sept. 16 over strikes, authority says

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - France's DGAC aviation authority on Tuesday announced it has asked airlines to halve their flight schedules on Friday, Sept. 16, due to a planned strike by air traffic controllers.

The cuts affect the whole of France, the DGAC said in a statement.

