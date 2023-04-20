French agency drops pesticide ban on non-EU grain exports

Adds details

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - French health safety agency ANSES on Thursday cleared the use of phosphine pesticide in contact with grains exported outside the European Union when importing countries require the process, averting a halt to shipments from the EU's top grain exporter.

The ban on direct contact of phosphine with cereals was due to take effect on April 25.

But after government intervention, ANSES amended the authorisation on Thursday to include a reference to an EU regulation that says that maximum residue limits for pesticides do not apply to non-EU country exports if it is possible to demonstrate that the treatments are required or accepted.

Grain exporters group Synacomex praised the move.

"Synacomex welcomes the fact that the European regulation is being respected, allowing French cereals to continue supplying customers who rely on us," said Christelle Tailhardat, Synacomex's secretary general.

The pesticide is still not permitted in direct contact with cereals for European Union destinations, the document showed.

If inhaled in large doses, phosphine can cause respiratory, neurological and gastrointestinal disorders.

