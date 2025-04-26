French Agency Continues Recommending Valneva' IXCHIQ Vaccine For Ages 18-64, Suspends For Seniors

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) announced that France's national public health agency, the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS), has updated its recommendation for use of Valneva's single-dose chikungunya vaccine IXCHIQ for the prevention of disease caused by the chikungunya virus (CHIKV) following reports of serious adverse events in elderly people with comorbidities during the ongoing vaccination campaign in La Reunion and Mayotte.

The authorities initially prioritized vaccination of adults aged 65 and over, especially those with comorbidities. On April 25, the French health authorities decided to suspend the use of IXCHIQ in persons aged 65 years and older pending further investigation. This is a response to an ongoing investigation of three cases of SAEs resulting in hospitalization, including one death, after vaccination with IXCHIQ among people in La Reunion. The three individuals who were hospitalized were over 80 years old and had pre-existing comorbidities.

However, the company said that the Haute Autorité de Santé maintains its current recommendation for IXCHIQ for people aged 18 to 64 years old as part of the ongoing vaccination campaign.

