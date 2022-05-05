French aerospace firm Latecoere buys Canada's Avcorp

May 5 (Reuters) - French aerospace firm Latecoere LAEP.PA has agreed to buy Avcorp AVP.TO for around 41 million Canadian dollars ($32 million) in cash, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Latecoere, which said the deal reflects a 38% premium to Avcorp's closing share price on Wednesday, expects to close in the third quarter of this year.

Chief Executive Thierry Mootz said the acqusition should boost the group's opportunities in North America's defence sector.

Latecoere's stock was up around 2% in early trade. Avcorp is majority owned by Panta Holdings BV.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.