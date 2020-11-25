French advertising group Publicis names Proch as new CFO

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Publicis PUBP.PA, one of the world's biggest advertising companies, on Wednesday named Michel-Alain Proch as its new chief financial officer, replacing Jean-Michel Etienne.

Proch had previously been CFO at payments technology group Ingenico INGC.PA until it was acquired by Worldline WLN.PA and has since been advising the company on the post-deal integration process. Worldline is in the process of fully completing the 7.8 billion euro ($9.3 billion) takeover.

Last month French company Publicis, which competes with the likes of WPP WPP.L and Omnicom OMC.N, beat market expectations for the second quarter in a row with a lower than expected decline in sales in a sector that has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 0.8398 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

