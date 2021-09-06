French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies - AFP

Contributor
GV De Clercq Reuters
Published

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, the French news agency AFP reported on Monday, quoting his lawyer.

A star of France's New Wave cinema, Belmondo switched to mainstream films in the 1960s and became one of France's leading comedy and action heroes.

