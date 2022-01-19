French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident

US Markets

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads and portraying fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in a 2014 biopic, has died at 37 following a ski accident in the Alps, French media reported on Wednesday.

Ulliel, who won a French Cesar award for best actor for his role in "It's Only the End of the World," a film by director Xavier Dolan in 2017, was the face of the Bleu de Chanel men's fragrance.

"French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire posted on Twitter.

