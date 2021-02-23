French actor Depardieu placed under sexual violence investigation - judicial source

Adds background

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - French actor Gerard Depardieu was placed under formal investigation on charges of rape and sexual violence in December last year, a judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.

A lawyer representing the actor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The judicial source said that Depardieu had not been held in custody or asked to post bail.

One of France's most prolific actors, Depardieu, has starred in some 170 movies throughout his career. He gained international recognition with starring roles in the English language comedy "Green Card", and in "Cyrano de Bergerac."

In 2019, French prosecutors said they had dropped an investigation into rape allegations against Depardieu, citing insufficient evidence.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraten and Tangi Salaun; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alexandra Hudson)

