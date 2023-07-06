French 2023 soft wheat yield seen 5% above 10-year average

Adds details from news conference, paragraphs 5-7

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - This year's French soft wheat harvest is expected to show a yield 5% above the 10-year average, helped by good sowing conditions and regular rains in early spring, crop institute Arvalis and grain industry group Intercereales said on Thursday.

The 2023 soft wheat yield would reach 7.5 metric tons per hectare (t/ha), up 4.5% from 7.2 t/ha last year, they said.

Arvalis and Intercereales did not give a production forecast but their projected yield multiplied by the farm ministry's area estimate of 4.77 million hectares would give a soft wheat crop of about 35.8 million metric tons, up more than two million from 33.7 million in 2022.

"It is a very good crop which in terms both of volume and quality will allow us to serve our French and export clients, notably Italy and Spain," Intercereales President Jean-François Loiseau told reporters.

Italy suffered from excessive rains this year while Spain was hit with severe drought.

The soft wheat crop's volume could also attract more demand from North Africa, where French wheat has suffered from competition from Black Sea origins, he added.

The soft wheat harvest has just started in France. Farm office FranceAgriMer last week said 1% of the crop had been cut by June 26.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Sandra Maler and Jason Neely)

