French 2023 soft wheat yield seen 5% above 10-year average

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - This year's French soft wheat harvest is expected to show a yield 5% above the 10-year average, helped by good sowing conditions and regular rains in early spring, crop institute Arvalis and grain industry group Intercereales said on Thursday.

The 2023 soft wheat yield would reach 7.5 metric tons per hectare (t/ha), up 4.5% from 7.2 t/ha last year, they said in a joint statement.

Arvalis and Intercereales did not give a production forecast but their projected yield multiplied by the farm ministry's area estimate of 4.77 million hectares would give a soft wheat crop of about 35.8 million tons.

The projected protein content - a key quality requirement - in the French soft wheat crop would reach 11.4%, in line with last year and the 10-year average.

"Even though we have experienced another unique climatic year with alternating periods of drought and excess water, the soft wheat harvest forecasts are reassuring for the 2023 campaign," Intercereales President Jean-François Loiseau said in the statement.

The soft wheat harvest has just started in France. Farm office FranceAgriMer last week said 1% of the crop had been cut by June 26.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.