French 2022 soft wheat protein down, test weights above average -survey

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Average protein content in this year's French soft wheat harvest reached 11.4%, down from 11.9% last year, results from a quality survey by farm office FranceAgriMer and crop institute Arvalis showed on Wednesday.

The national average for protein, a key criteria for wheat milling, followed mixed readings in preliminary results in the survey.

Milling wheat buyers often require at least 11% protein, with some requiring 11.5% or above, although some users can adapt to lower levels.

In what they called near-final results covering 99% of planned samples, the two organisations estimated 73% of the 2022 crop above the 11% protein threshold, against a five-year average of 92%, while 42% was above 11.5%, against a five-year average of 72%.

Weaker protein results this year in France, the European Union's biggest wheat producer, partly reflected strong yields diluting protein in major northern growing belts.

For test weights, the survey said 87% of the soft wheat harvest was above 76 kilos per hectolitre, up from a 5-year average of 77%, while 96% of the crop had Hagberg falling numbers above 240 seconds, up from an average of 86%.

Test weights and Hagberg numbers, also widely used measures of milling quality, were curbed in last year's French soft wheat crop by heavy summer rain that delayed field work.

In contrast, this year's harvest was cut quickly in hot, dry conditions as France experienced its worst drought on record.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

