French $3 billion cyber deal would suit Atos most

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Atos shareholders may be the winners from a possible deal involving Thales and private equity. The 3.7 billion euro IT company, which has halved in value over the past year after an accounting snafu, could be broken up, Reuters reported. Defence group Thales would pick up the cybersecurity business for $3 billion (2.7 billion euros), with buyout funds like Bain Capital taking the rest.

That would allow Atos shareholders to realise some cash from a messy situation. New Chief Executive Rodolphe Belmer may have to launch a costly restructuring. And while Atos looks cheap, at roughly 8 times 2022 earnings as per Refinitiv data, a history of missed targets justifies such a low multiple. Just five of the 20 analysts following the company recommend buying the shares.

Meanwhile shareholders in Thales, which said https://www.thalesgroup.com/en/worldwide/group/press_release/thales-statement-regarding-market-rumors no discussions are underway, might be less enthusiastic. The 17 billion euro group will soon be flush with cash after selling its transport unit https://www.thalesgroup.com/en/group/journalist/press-release/thales-enters-agreement-view-selling-its-ground-transportation. Shareholders might like a special dividend or investment in the core defence and aerospace divisions, rather than M&A involving the peripheral cybersecurity business. Thales shares fell 3% shortly after the Reuters report. That’s telling. (By Liam Proud)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

German chip supplier can forge M&A-free future

Julius Baer’s M&A currency looks fragile

New York Times places small bet on the bigger game

Sony makes delicate video-game date with Destiny

Antitrust revamp could turn into game of chicken

(Editing by Neil Unmack and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.