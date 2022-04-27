FREL Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the FREL ETF (Symbol: FREL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.08, changing hands as low as $32.03 per share. FREL shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FREL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FREL's low point in its 52 week range is $28.31 per share, with $34.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.06.

