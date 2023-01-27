FREL Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the FREL ETF (Symbol: FREL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.16, changing hands as high as $27.26 per share. FREL shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FREL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FREL's low point in its 52 week range is $22.29 per share, with $33.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.27.

