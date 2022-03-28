FREL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the FREL ETF (Symbol: FREL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.88, changing hands as high as $31.93 per share. FREL shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FREL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FREL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.375 per share, with $34.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.