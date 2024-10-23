Freightways Sees Major Stake Increases by Key Investors

Freightways (FTWYF) has released an update.

Freightways Group Limited sees significant changes in shareholdings as FirstCape Group Limited increases its stake to 8.926%, up from 5.427%, while Harbour Asset Management Limited and BNZ Investment Services Limited also boost their holdings considerably. These movements reflect a growing investor confidence in Freightways, potentially indicating positive future prospects for the company. Investors in the financial markets may find these developments indicative of Freightways’ evolving market dynamics.

