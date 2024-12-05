Freightways Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

Freightways (FTWYF) has released an update.

Freightways Group Limited announced the issuance of 241,230 performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme, which will not be publicly quoted on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s strategy to align employee interests with corporate goals, potentially impacting investor sentiment.

