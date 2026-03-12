Freightos Promotes CFO Pablo Pinillos To Chief Executive Officer

(RTTNews) - Freightos Ltd. (CRGO), the vendor-neutral digital pricing, booking and procurement platform for the international freight industry, announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has appointed Pablo Pinillos as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective March 16, 2026.

Pinillos, who joined the company in March 2025 as Chief Financial Officer and as Interim CEO since January 2026, was selected following a search process that evaluated both internal and external candidates.

With Pablo's appointment, the company is initiating a search for a Chief Financial Officer.

Pinillos brings more than 20 years of global leadership experience across finance, strategy, and operations to his role as CEO. Prior to Freightos, Pinillos served as CFO of Coincover, a blockchain software company, and CFO at Bitrise, a DevOps software company. His professional background is highlighted by a near 14-year tenure at Qlik, where he held several senior leadership roles, including VP of Strategic Growth and Business Transformation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.