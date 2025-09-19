Is Freightos Limited (CRGO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Freightos Limited (CRGO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Freightos Limited is one of 253 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Freightos Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRGO's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CRGO has moved about 8.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 0.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Freightos Limited is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 117.4%.

For Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Freightos Limited belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.1% so far this year, so CRGO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 118-stock industry is currently ranked #87. The industry has moved +37.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Freightos Limited and Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Freightos Limited (CRGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

