FREIGHTOS Earnings Results: $CRGO Reports Quarterly Earnings

FREIGHTOS ($CRGO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of -$0.20 per share, missing estimates of -$0.09 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $6,590,000, beating estimates of $6,587,160 by $2,840.
FREIGHTOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of FREIGHTOS stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 189,679 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $578,520
- SEVEN POST INVESTMENT OFFICE LP removed 80,195 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,594
- TUTTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 42,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,624
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 36,239 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,528
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 27,627 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,262
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. removed 16,279 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,650
- GROUND SWELL CAPITAL, LLC removed 14,373 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,837
