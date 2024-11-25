Freightos CFO Ran Shalev to depart

Freightos (CRGO) announced that Ran Shalev, CFO, has decided to conclude his tenure effective December 31, to pursue another role. The company is in the process of a search for a successor. Shalev has agreed following his departure to actively assist with ongoing operations and with handover throughout Q1. Shalev has served as Freightos’ CFO since 2016, overseeing the company’s financial operations.

