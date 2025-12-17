Markets
CRGO

Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber To Step Down, CFO Pablo Pinillos To Be Interim CEO

December 17, 2025 — 09:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Freightos Limited (CRGO), Wednesday announced that Chief Executive Officer Zvi Schreiber has decided to step down from the role to pursue other entrepreneurial interests.

In his absence, the company's Chief Financial Officer Pablo Pinillos will assume the role of interim CEO.

Meanwhile, the Board has initiated comprehensive executive search to identify a new CEO.

Schreiber commented, "It will be a privilege to continue actively supporting Freightos as a board member, and I can't wait to see where our outstanding team takes it from here."

Currently, CRGO is trading at $2.98, down 2.48 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.