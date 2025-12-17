Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber To Step Down, CFO Pablo Pinillos To Be Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Freightos Limited (CRGO), Wednesday announced that Chief Executive Officer Zvi Schreiber has decided to step down from the role to pursue other entrepreneurial interests.

In his absence, the company's Chief Financial Officer Pablo Pinillos will assume the role of interim CEO.

Meanwhile, the Board has initiated comprehensive executive search to identify a new CEO.

Schreiber commented, "It will be a privilege to continue actively supporting Freightos as a board member, and I can't wait to see where our outstanding team takes it from here."

Currently, CRGO is trading at $2.98, down 2.48 percent on the Nasdaq.

