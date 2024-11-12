Freightcar America trading halted, volatility trading pause

09:30 EST Freightcar America (RAIL) trading halted, volatility trading pause
- FreightCar America reports Q3 adjusted EPS 8c vs (12c) last year
- FreightCar America sees FY24 revenue $560M-$600M
- RAIL Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- North American rail traffic up 5.9% for the week ending November 2
- North American rail traffic up 3.1% for the week ending October 26
