FreightCar America Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

FreightCar America, Inc. reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, showcasing an 83% increase in revenue year-over-year driven by 961 railcar deliveries. With a gross margin of 14.3% and an adjusted EBITDA soaring 211% to $10.9 million, the company highlights its operational excellence and strong market demand. As it raises its full-year EBITDA guidance, FreightCar America continues to leverage innovative solutions and strategic adaptability to meet customer needs and sustain growth momentum.

