News & Insights

Stocks

FreightCar America Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

November 12, 2024 — 11:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Freightcar America ( (RAIL) ) has shared an announcement.

FreightCar America, Inc. reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, showcasing an 83% increase in revenue year-over-year driven by 961 railcar deliveries. With a gross margin of 14.3% and an adjusted EBITDA soaring 211% to $10.9 million, the company highlights its operational excellence and strong market demand. As it raises its full-year EBITDA guidance, FreightCar America continues to leverage innovative solutions and strategic adaptability to meet customer needs and sustain growth momentum.

See more insights into RAIL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RAIL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.