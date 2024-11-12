News & Insights

FreightCar America reports Q3 adjusted EPS 8c vs (12c) last year

November 12, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $113.3M vs $61.894M last year. “We again demonstrate the power of our disciplined approach to growth and operational excellence. Delivering another solid quarter, that continues the momentum for a record-setting year out of our operating facility. Our team has consistently followed through on our commitments, with robust product shipments and adaptable operating capabilities. This reinforces our ability to meet our customers’ needs while improving our gross margins, and further demonstrates the power of our value proposition. We continue to showcase our ability to secure business through innovative solutions, and our ease of doing business which has led to a consistent higher quality of earnings,” commented Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America (RAIL).

