FreightCar America Reports Positive Adj. EBITDA In Q4; Revenues Up 35%

(RTTNews) - FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) reported a fourth quarter net loss attributable to company of $14.4 million, or $0.87 per share, compared to net loss of $9.5 million, or $0.75 per share, prior year. The company noted that the fourth quarter net loss included $13.3 million of impairment, restructuring and other charges, the majority of which were non-cash. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 million, which excludes adjustments.

Fourth quarter revenue was $60.6 million, up 35% year-over-year. The company delivered 477 railcars in the fourth quarter, compared to 439 railcars, a year ago.

