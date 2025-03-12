News & Insights

FreightCar America Reports 56% Increase in Full Year Revenue and Projects Continued Growth for 2025

March 12, 2025 — 04:21 pm EDT

FreightCar America reports significant revenue and profit growth for 2024, with positive cash flows and strong outlook for 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

FreightCar America, Inc. reported strong financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, with revenues increasing by 56.2% to $559.4 million and a gross profit rise of 60% to $67 million. The company generated an operating cash flow of $45 million and adjusted free cash flow of $22 million, demonstrating improved financial health. The fourth quarter also saw significant growth, with revenues of $137.7 million and adjusted EBITDA rising 113.8% to $13.9 million. Despite a net loss of $75.8 million for the year due to non-cash adjustments, FreightCar America is optimistic about 2025, projecting a continuation of growth in deliveries, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, with expected railcar deliveries of 4,500 to 4,900 and revenue between $530 million and $595 million. CEO Nick Randall emphasized the company’s focus on operational excellence and cash generation as it aims to strengthen its market position.

Potential Positives

  • Full year revenue increased by 56% year-over-year, indicating a strong growth trajectory.
  • Gross profit rose by 60%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and profitability.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 113.9% for the full year, showcasing significant enhancements in operational performance.
  • Positive operating cash flow of $45 million signals strong cash generation capabilities, providing financial flexibility for future initiatives.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss for the fiscal year 2024 was $75.8 million, significantly higher than the previous year's loss of $23.6 million, indicating ongoing financial struggles.
  • The company's stockholders’ deficit increased to $150.3 million, compared to $46.2 million in the previous year, suggesting worsening equity positions.
  • Significant portion of positive financial metrics, such as Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA, were largely dependent on non-cash items, raising concerns about the sustainability of profitability.

FAQ

What were FreightCar America's revenue figures for 2024?

FreightCar America reported revenues of $559.4 million for the fiscal year 2024, representing a 56.2% increase year-over-year.

How much gross profit did FreightCar America generate?

The company generated a gross profit of $67.0 million in 2024, reflecting a 60% increase compared to the previous year.

What is the outlook for FreightCar America in 2025?

FreightCar America projects railcar deliveries of 4,500 to 4,900 and revenues between $530 million and $595 million for 2025.

How did FreightCar America perform in the fourth quarter of 2024?

In Q4 2024, the company reported revenues of $137.7 million, an 8.8% increase from Q4 2023, with stable railcar deliveries.

What was the adjusted EBITDA for FreightCar America in 2024?

FreightCar America achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $43.0 million in 2024, showing a 113.9% increase from the prior year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release




Reports full year Revenue up 56% with Gross Profit up 60%




Generates full year Operating Cash Flow of $45 million and Adj. Free Cash Flow of $22 million




Projecting sequential growth across Deliveries, Revenue and Adj. EBITDA for 2025



CHICAGO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) (“FreightCar America” or the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights




  • Revenues of $137.7 million, compared to revenues of $126.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 8.8% on stable railcar deliveries of 1,019, compared to 1,021 in the prior period


  • Gross margin of 15.3% with gross profit of $21.0 million, compared to gross margin of 9.6% with gross profit of $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023


  • Net income of $34.6 million, or $1.01 per share and Adjusted net income of $8.0 million, or $0.21 per share, driven by a $26.1 million non-cash adjustment on warrant liability


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $13.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 113.8%


  • Ended the quarter with a backlog of 2,797 units valued at $266.5 million






Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights




  • Revenues of $559.4 million, up 56.2% year-over-year, on deliveries of 4,362 railcars, up 44.3% year-over-year


  • Gross margin of 12.0% with gross profit of $67.0 million, compared to gross margin of 11.7% with gross profit of $41.8 million in fiscal year 2023


  • Net loss of ($75.8) million, or ($3.12) per share and Adjusted net income of $24.5 million, or $0.15 per share, accounting for primarily non-cash items including a ($99.5) million non-cash adjustment warrant liability due to share price appreciation


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $43.0 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million in fiscal year 2023, up 113.9%


  • Delivered positive free cash flow and optimized balance sheet through lower cost refinancing, which is expected to result in savings of approximately $9.2 million in the first year


  • Entered tank car space with significant multi-year conversion order



“This was a year of strong operational performance as we executed our strategic initiatives to drive substantial profitable growth. We delivered $43 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year, representing a 114% increase versus the prior year. On the commercial front, we continued to gain market share, expanded our presence in key railcar markets, and secured a multi-year tank car retrofit program, strengthening our competitive position. Additionally, we recently lowered our cost of capital through refinancing, reinforcing our financial flexibility for the future,” commented Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America.



Randall continued, “As we move into 2025, we are squarely focused on solidifying our position and enhancing cash generation. With a stronger market presence, an optimized capital structure, and a relentless drive for operational excellence, we are well positioned to build on our momentum. We remain committed to delivering profitable growth and driving long-term value for our stakeholders.”




Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook



The Company issued outlook for fiscal year 2025 as follows:
Fiscal 2025 Outlook
Year-over-Year


Growth at Midpoint

Railcar Deliveries
4,500 – 4,900 Railcars
7.7%

Revenue
$530 – $595 million
0.6%

Adjusted EBITDA¹
$43 – $49 million
7.0%





1. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying the adjustments that are necessary to calculate such non-GAAP measure without unreasonable effort. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results.



Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer of FreightCar America, commented, “2024 was a pivotal year as we generated strong cash flow and optimized our balance sheet. This transformation has allowed us to completely reservice our debt, underscoring the power of our operational execution and disciplined financial management. We are issuing 2025 revenue guidance at $530 million to $595 million. We expect railcar deliveries to be between 4,500 and 4,900, with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $43 million to $49 million. Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to consistently generate free cash flow, providing us with the flexibility to execute on our capital allocation priorities.”




Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call & Webcast Information



The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, March 13 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. FreightCar America invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call via the following live and recorded methods:





Live Webcast


:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1705240&tp_key=9b9e1839ef





About FreightCar America



FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit

www.freightcaramerica.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains statements relating to our expected financial performance, financial condition, and/or future business prospects, events and/or plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, the cyclical nature of our business; adverse geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including inflation; material disruption in the movement of rail traffic for deliveries; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum; delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion; delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings; potential unexpected changes in laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, including tariffs and trade barriers (including recent United States tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed on China, Canada, Mexico and other countries and any retaliatory actions taken by such countries); and other competitive factors. The factors listed above are not exhaustive. New factors emerge from time to time that may cause our business not to develop as we expect, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release includes measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted EPS, Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may also be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these measures to the applicable most closely comparable GAAP measures, and reasons for the Company’s use of these measures, are presented in the attached pages.









FreightCar America, Inc.


Consolidated Balance Sheets


(In thousands, except for share data)





December 31,




2024



December 31,




2023


Assets



Current assets






Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents

$
44,450


$
40,560

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $47 and $18 respectively


12,506



6,408

VAT receivable


3,851



2,926

Inventories, net


75,281



125,022

Assets held for sale


629






Related party asset


959



638

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


7,355



4,867

Total current assets


145,031



180,421

Property, plant and equipment, net


30,107



31,258

Railcars available for lease, net







2,842

Right of use asset operating lease


2,423



2,826

Right of use asset finance lease


45,081



40,277

Other long-term assets


1,574



1,835

Total assets

$
224,216


$
259,459











Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Deficit






Current liabilities






Accounts and contractual payables

$
49,574


$
84,417

Related party accounts payable


2,693



2,478

Accrued payroll and other employee costs


6,286



5,738

Accrued warranty


2,389



1,602

Deferred revenue


8,556



5,686

Current portion of long-term debt


2,875



29,415

Lease liability finance lease, current


1,256



1,378

Other current liabilities


7,196



6,647

Total current liabilities


80,825



137,361

Long-term debt, net of current portion


105,540






Warrant liability


136,319



36,801

Accrued pension costs


1,073



1,046

Lease liability operating lease, long-term


2,645



3,164

Lease liability finance lease, long-term


46,678



41,273

Other long-term liabilities


1,409



2,562

Total liabilities


374,489



222,207










Commitments and contingencies






Mezzanine equity






Series C Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 85,412 shares authorized, 0 and 85,412 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Liquidation value $0 and $95,048 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.







83,458

Stockholders’ deficit






Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized (100,000 shares each designated as Series A voting and Series B non-voting, 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)










Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 18,960,608 and 17,903,437 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively


221



210

Additional paid-in capital


69,404



94,067

Accumulated other comprehensive income


721



2,365

Accumulated deficit


(220,619
)


(142,848
)

Total stockholders’ deficit


(150,273
)


(46,206
)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity

$
224,216


$
259,459























































































































































































































































































































































































































































FreightCar America, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Operations


(In thousands, except for share and per share data)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023





Revenues

$
137,696


$
126,604


$
559,425


$
358,093

Cost of sales


116,683



114,506



492,383



316,330

Gross profit


21,013



12,098



67,042



41,763

Selling, general and administrative expenses


9,374



7,739



32,915



27,489

Impairment on leased railcars







4,091








4,091

Gain on sale of railcars available for lease

















(622
)

Loss on pension settlement

















313

Litigation settlement












(3,214
)





Operating income


11,639



268



37,341



10,492

Interest expense


(1,035
)


(2,043
)


(6,850
)


(15,031
)

Loss on change in fair market value of Warrant Liability


26,063



(360
)


(99,518
)


(2,229
)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

















(14,880
)

Other expense


467



(107
)


(952
)


(440
)

Loss before income taxes


37,134



(2,242
)


(69,979
)


(22,088
)

Income tax provision


2,511



614



5,838



1,501

Net loss

$
34,623


$
(2,856
)

$
(75,817
)

$
(23,589
)

Net loss per common share – basic

$
0.86


$
(0.24
)

$
(3.12
)

$
(1.18
)

Net loss per common share – diluted

$
1.01


$
(0.24
)

$
(3.12
)

$
(1.18
)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic


31,380,084



29,546,566



30,726,916



28,366,457

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted


33,016,397



29,546,566



30,726,916



28,366,457














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FreightCar America, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(In thousands)





Year Ended December 31,




2024



2023


Cash flows from operating activities



Net loss

$
(75,817
)

$
(23,589
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


5,763



4,606

Non-cash lease expense on right-of-use assets


3,013



2,742

Loss on change in fair market value for Warrant liability


99,518



2,229

Impairment on leased railcars







4,091

Loss on pension settlement







313

Stock-based compensation recognized


3,110



1,240

Non-cash interest expense


2,266



10,116

Loss on extinguishment of debt







14,880

Other non-cash items, net


(1,718
)


138

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable


(6,098
)


3,163

VAT receivable


(784
)


1,426

Inventories


54,962



(60,912
)

Accounts and contractual payables


(38,365
)


39,943

Income taxes payable, net


(359
)


245

Lease liability


(3,517
)


(3,150
)

Other assets and liabilities


2,959



7,288

Net cash flows provided by operating activities


44,933



4,769











Cash flows from investing activities






Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(5,019
)


(12,722
)

Proceeds from sale of railcars available for lease, net of selling costs







8,356

Net cash flows used in investing activities


(5,019
)


(4,366
)











Cash flows from financing activities






Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of issuance costs







13,254

Redemption of preferred shares


(85,412
)





Dividends paid


(27,863
)





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt


115,000






Deferred financing costs


(6,149
)


(353
)

Borrowings on revolving line of credit


26,972



149,811

Repayments on revolving line of credit


(56,387
)


(159,348
)

Employee stock settlement


(40
)


(106
)

Payment for stock appreciation rights exercised







(6
)

Financing lease payments


(2,145
)


(1,007
)

Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities


(36,024
)


2,245

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents


3,890



2,648

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period


40,560



37,912

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$
44,450


$
40,560











Supplemental cash flow information






Interest paid

$
4,584


$
4,951

Income taxes paid

$
5,901


$
2,097


















































































































































































































































































































































































Non-GAAP Financial Measures



FreightCar America, Inc.


Reconciliation of Income (Loss) before income taxes to EBITDA

(1)

and Adjusted EBITDA

(2)


(In thousands)


(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended




December 31,



Year Ended




December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023














Income (loss) before income taxes

$
37,134


$
(2,242
)

$
(69,979
)

$
(22,088
)

Depreciation & Amortization


1,511



1,416



5,763



4,606

Interest Expense, net


1,035



2,043



6,850



15,031

EBITDA


39,680



1,217



(57,366
)


(2,451
)














Change in Fair Value of Warrant

(a)


(26,063
)


360



99,518



2,229

Impairment on leased railcars

(b)


-



4,091



-



4,091

Loss on Debt Extinguishment

(c)


-



-



-



14,880

Loss on Pension Settlement

(d)


-



-



-



313

Litigation Settlement

(e)


-



-



(3,214
)


-

Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease

(f)


-



-



-



(622
)

Stock Based Compensation


780



716



3,110



1,240

Other, net


(467
)


107



952



440

Adjusted EBITDA

$
13,930


$
6,491


$
43,000


$
20,120


(1) EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, our management uses EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance. The calculation of EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall performance of the company’s business. EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similar titled measures reported by other companies.


(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before the following charges:


(a) This adjustment removes the non-cash expense (income) associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.

(b) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet.

(c) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan.

(d) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on pension settlement.

(e) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars.

(f) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of railcars available for lease related to its leased railcar fleet.


We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


















































































































































































































































































































































FreightCar America, Inc.


Reconciliation of Net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss)

(1)


(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended




December 31,



Year Ended




December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023














Net income (loss)

$
34,623


$
(2,856
)

$
(75,817
)

$
(23,589
)














Change in Fair Value of Warrant

(a)


(26,063
)


360



99,518



2,229

Impairment on leased railcars

(b)


-



4,091



-



4,091

Loss on Debt Extinguishment

(c)


-



-



-



14,880

Loss on Pension Settlement

(d)


-



-



-



313

Litigation Settlement

(e)


-



-



(3,214
)


-

Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease

(f)


-



-



-



(622
)

Stock Based Compensation


780



716



3,110



1,240

Other, net


(467
)


107



952



440

Total non-GAAP adjustments


(25,750
)


5,274



100,366



22,571

Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments

(g)


(906
)


(686
)


-



-

Adjusted net income (loss)

$
7,967


$
1,732


$
24,549


$
(1,018
)


(1) Adjusted net income (loss) represents net (loss) income before the following charges:


a) This adjustment removes the non-cash expense (income) associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.

b) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet.

c) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan.

d) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on pension settlement.

e) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars.

f) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of railcars available for lease related to its leased railcar fleet.

g) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company's income tax provision calculation.


We believe that Adjusted net income (loss) is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted net income (loss) is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted net income (loss) in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted net income (loss) is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


















































































































































































































































































































































FreightCar America, Inc.


Reconciliation of EPS and Adjusted EPS

(1)


(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended




December 31,



Year Ended




December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023














EPS

$
1.01


$
(0.24
)

$
(3.12
)

$
(1.18
)














Change in Fair Value of Warrant

(a)


(0.79
)


0.01



3.24



0.08

Impairment on leased railcars

(b)


-



0.14



-



0.14

Loss on Debt Extinguishment

(c)


-



-



-



0.52

Loss on Pension Settlement

(d)


-



-



-



0.01

Litigation Settlement

(e)


-



-



(0.10
)


-

Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease

(f)


-



-



-



(0.02
)

Stock Based Compensation


0.02



0.02



0.10



0.04

Other, net


(0.01
)


-



0.03



0.02

Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax per-share


(0.78
)


0.17



3.27



0.79

Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share

(g)


(0.02
)


(0.09
)


-



-

Adjusted EPS

$
0.21


$
(0.16
)

$
0.15


$
(0.78
)


(1) Adjusted EPS represents basic and diluted EPS before the following charges:


a) This adjustment removes the non-cash expense (income) associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.

b) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet.

c) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan.

d) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on pension settlement.

e) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars.

f) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of railcars available for lease related to its leased railcar fleet.

g) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company's income tax provision calculation.


We believe that Adjusted EPS is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EPS is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EPS in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EPS is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


































































































































FreightCar America, Inc.


Reconciliation of Cash flows provided by operating activities, Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow

(1)


(Unaudited)





Year Ended




December 31,




2024



2023










Cash flows provided by operating activities

$
44,933


$
4,769










Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(5,019
)


(12,722
)

Free cash flow


39,914



(7,953
)

Accrued dividends on Series C Preferred stock

(a)


(18,227
)


(9,636
)

Adjusted free cash flow

$
21,687


$
(17,589
)


(1) Free cash flow represents the amount by which Cash flows provided by operating activities exceeds capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow represents the amount by which Free cash flow exceeds the following items:


a) Represents Series C Preferred stock dividends accrued during the period. All accrued preferred share dividends were paid concurrent with redemption of the preferred shares outstanding on December 31, 2024.


We believe that Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because these metrics provide key insights into the potential for growth and ability to generate returns for investors. Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are not financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Free cash flow or Adjusted free cash flow in isolation or as a substitute for Cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

