FreightCar America Reports 56% Increase in Full Year Revenue and Projects Continued Growth for 2025

FreightCar America reports significant revenue and profit growth for 2024, with positive cash flows and strong outlook for 2025.
FreightCar America, Inc. reported strong financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, with revenues increasing by 56.2% to $559.4 million and a gross profit rise of 60% to $67 million. The company generated an operating cash flow of $45 million and adjusted free cash flow of $22 million, demonstrating improved financial health. The fourth quarter also saw significant growth, with revenues of $137.7 million and adjusted EBITDA rising 113.8% to $13.9 million. Despite a net loss of $75.8 million for the year due to non-cash adjustments, FreightCar America is optimistic about 2025, projecting a continuation of growth in deliveries, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, with expected railcar deliveries of 4,500 to 4,900 and revenue between $530 million and $595 million. CEO Nick Randall emphasized the company’s focus on operational excellence and cash generation as it aims to strengthen its market position.
Potential Positives
- Full year revenue increased by 56% year-over-year, indicating a strong growth trajectory.
- Gross profit rose by 60%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and profitability.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 113.9% for the full year, showcasing significant enhancements in operational performance.
- Positive operating cash flow of $45 million signals strong cash generation capabilities, providing financial flexibility for future initiatives.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss for the fiscal year 2024 was $75.8 million, significantly higher than the previous year's loss of $23.6 million, indicating ongoing financial struggles.
- The company's stockholders’ deficit increased to $150.3 million, compared to $46.2 million in the previous year, suggesting worsening equity positions.
- Significant portion of positive financial metrics, such as Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA, were largely dependent on non-cash items, raising concerns about the sustainability of profitability.
FAQ
What were FreightCar America's revenue figures for 2024?
FreightCar America reported revenues of $559.4 million for the fiscal year 2024, representing a 56.2% increase year-over-year.
How much gross profit did FreightCar America generate?
The company generated a gross profit of $67.0 million in 2024, reflecting a 60% increase compared to the previous year.
What is the outlook for FreightCar America in 2025?
FreightCar America projects railcar deliveries of 4,500 to 4,900 and revenues between $530 million and $595 million for 2025.
How did FreightCar America perform in the fourth quarter of 2024?
In Q4 2024, the company reported revenues of $137.7 million, an 8.8% increase from Q4 2023, with stable railcar deliveries.
What was the adjusted EBITDA for FreightCar America in 2024?
FreightCar America achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $43.0 million in 2024, showing a 113.9% increase from the prior year.
$RAIL Insider Trading Activity
$RAIL insiders have traded $RAIL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES R MEYER purchased 23,400 shares for an estimated $251,316
- WILLIAM D GEHL sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $108,300
- NIGRIS FELAN JOSE DE purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $40,741
$RAIL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $RAIL stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC added 302,620 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,711,475
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 267,778 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,399,290
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 255,811 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,292,066
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 216,307 shares (+125.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,938,110
- MINERVA ADVISORS LLC removed 200,099 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,792,887
- WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 163,147 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,760,356
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 158,700 shares (+128.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,421,952
Full Release
Reports full year Revenue up 56% with Gross Profit up 60%
Generates full year Operating Cash Flow of $45 million and Adj. Free Cash Flow of $22 million
Projecting sequential growth across Deliveries, Revenue and Adj. EBITDA for 2025
CHICAGO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) (“FreightCar America” or the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
Revenues of $137.7 million, compared to revenues of $126.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 8.8% on stable railcar deliveries of 1,019, compared to 1,021 in the prior period
Gross margin of 15.3% with gross profit of $21.0 million, compared to gross margin of 9.6% with gross profit of $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023
Net income of $34.6 million, or $1.01 per share and Adjusted net income of $8.0 million, or $0.21 per share, driven by a $26.1 million non-cash adjustment on warrant liability
Adjusted EBITDA of $13.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 113.8%
Ended the quarter with a backlog of 2,797 units valued at $266.5 million
Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights
Revenues of $559.4 million, up 56.2% year-over-year, on deliveries of 4,362 railcars, up 44.3% year-over-year
Gross margin of 12.0% with gross profit of $67.0 million, compared to gross margin of 11.7% with gross profit of $41.8 million in fiscal year 2023
Net loss of ($75.8) million, or ($3.12) per share and Adjusted net income of $24.5 million, or $0.15 per share, accounting for primarily non-cash items including a ($99.5) million non-cash adjustment warrant liability due to share price appreciation
Adjusted EBITDA of $43.0 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million in fiscal year 2023, up 113.9%
Delivered positive free cash flow and optimized balance sheet through lower cost refinancing, which is expected to result in savings of approximately $9.2 million in the first year
Entered tank car space with significant multi-year conversion order
“This was a year of strong operational performance as we executed our strategic initiatives to drive substantial profitable growth. We delivered $43 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year, representing a 114% increase versus the prior year. On the commercial front, we continued to gain market share, expanded our presence in key railcar markets, and secured a multi-year tank car retrofit program, strengthening our competitive position. Additionally, we recently lowered our cost of capital through refinancing, reinforcing our financial flexibility for the future,” commented Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America.
Randall continued, “As we move into 2025, we are squarely focused on solidifying our position and enhancing cash generation. With a stronger market presence, an optimized capital structure, and a relentless drive for operational excellence, we are well positioned to build on our momentum. We remain committed to delivering profitable growth and driving long-term value for our stakeholders.”
Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook
The Company issued outlook for fiscal year 2025 as follows:
Fiscal 2025 Outlook
Year-over-Year
Growth at Midpoint
Railcar Deliveries
4,500 – 4,900 Railcars
7.7%
Revenue
$530 – $595 million
0.6%
Adjusted EBITDA¹
$43 – $49 million
7.0%
1. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying the adjustments that are necessary to calculate such non-GAAP measure without unreasonable effort. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results.
Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer of FreightCar America, commented, “2024 was a pivotal year as we generated strong cash flow and optimized our balance sheet. This transformation has allowed us to completely reservice our debt, underscoring the power of our operational execution and disciplined financial management. We are issuing 2025 revenue guidance at $530 million to $595 million. We expect railcar deliveries to be between 4,500 and 4,900, with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $43 million to $49 million. Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to consistently generate free cash flow, providing us with the flexibility to execute on our capital allocation priorities.”
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call & Webcast Information
The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, March 13 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. FreightCar America invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call via the following live and recorded methods:
Live Webcast
:
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1705240&tp_key=9b9e1839ef
Recorded Webcast
: A recorded webcast will be available until Thursday, March 27, 2025, on FreightCar America’s website following the conference call date at:
https://investors.freightcaramerica.com/news-events/event-calendar/
Teleconference
: Dial-in numbers for the live Conference Call are (877) 407-0789 or (201) 689-8562. Please call in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time of the call. An audio replay may be accessed at (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671; Passcode: 13751273.
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit
www.freightcaramerica.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements relating to our expected financial performance, financial condition, and/or future business prospects, events and/or plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, the cyclical nature of our business; adverse geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including inflation; material disruption in the movement of rail traffic for deliveries; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum; delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion; delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings; potential unexpected changes in laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, including tariffs and trade barriers (including recent United States tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed on China, Canada, Mexico and other countries and any retaliatory actions taken by such countries); and other competitive factors. The factors listed above are not exhaustive. New factors emerge from time to time that may cause our business not to develop as we expect, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted EPS, Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may also be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these measures to the applicable most closely comparable GAAP measures, and reasons for the Company’s use of these measures, are presented in the attached pages.
Investor Contact:
RAILIR@Riveron.com
FreightCar America, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except for share data)
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents
$
44,450
$
40,560
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $47 and $18 respectively
12,506
6,408
VAT receivable
3,851
2,926
Inventories, net
75,281
125,022
Assets held for sale
629
—
Related party asset
959
638
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,355
4,867
Total current assets
145,031
180,421
Property, plant and equipment, net
30,107
31,258
Railcars available for lease, net
—
2,842
Right of use asset operating lease
2,423
2,826
Right of use asset finance lease
45,081
40,277
Other long-term assets
1,574
1,835
Total assets
$
224,216
$
259,459
Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Deficit
Current liabilities
Accounts and contractual payables
$
49,574
$
84,417
Related party accounts payable
2,693
2,478
Accrued payroll and other employee costs
6,286
5,738
Accrued warranty
2,389
1,602
Deferred revenue
8,556
5,686
Current portion of long-term debt
2,875
29,415
Lease liability finance lease, current
1,256
1,378
Other current liabilities
7,196
6,647
Total current liabilities
80,825
137,361
Long-term debt, net of current portion
105,540
—
Warrant liability
136,319
36,801
Accrued pension costs
1,073
1,046
Lease liability operating lease, long-term
2,645
3,164
Lease liability finance lease, long-term
46,678
41,273
Other long-term liabilities
1,409
2,562
Total liabilities
374,489
222,207
Commitments and contingencies
Mezzanine equity
Series C Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 85,412 shares authorized, 0 and 85,412 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Liquidation value $0 and $95,048 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
—
83,458
Stockholders’ deficit
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized (100,000 shares each designated as Series A voting and Series B non-voting, 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 18,960,608 and 17,903,437 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
221
210
Additional paid-in capital
69,404
94,067
Accumulated other comprehensive income
721
2,365
Accumulated deficit
(220,619
)
(142,848
)
Total stockholders’ deficit
(150,273
)
(46,206
)
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity
$
224,216
$
259,459
FreightCar America, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$
137,696
$
126,604
$
559,425
$
358,093
Cost of sales
116,683
114,506
492,383
316,330
Gross profit
21,013
12,098
67,042
41,763
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,374
7,739
32,915
27,489
Impairment on leased railcars
—
4,091
—
4,091
Gain on sale of railcars available for lease
—
—
—
(622
)
Loss on pension settlement
—
—
—
313
Litigation settlement
—
—
(3,214
)
—
Operating income
11,639
268
37,341
10,492
Interest expense
(1,035
)
(2,043
)
(6,850
)
(15,031
)
Loss on change in fair market value of Warrant Liability
26,063
(360
)
(99,518
)
(2,229
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(14,880
)
Other expense
467
(107
)
(952
)
(440
)
Loss before income taxes
37,134
(2,242
)
(69,979
)
(22,088
)
Income tax provision
2,511
614
5,838
1,501
Net loss
$
34,623
$
(2,856
)
$
(75,817
)
$
(23,589
)
Net loss per common share – basic
$
0.86
$
(0.24
)
$
(3.12
)
$
(1.18
)
Net loss per common share – diluted
$
1.01
$
(0.24
)
$
(3.12
)
$
(1.18
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic
31,380,084
29,546,566
30,726,916
28,366,457
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted
33,016,397
29,546,566
30,726,916
28,366,457
FreightCar America, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(75,817
)
$
(23,589
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,763
4,606
Non-cash lease expense on right-of-use assets
3,013
2,742
Loss on change in fair market value for Warrant liability
99,518
2,229
Impairment on leased railcars
—
4,091
Loss on pension settlement
—
313
Stock-based compensation recognized
3,110
1,240
Non-cash interest expense
2,266
10,116
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
14,880
Other non-cash items, net
(1,718
)
138
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(6,098
)
3,163
VAT receivable
(784
)
1,426
Inventories
54,962
(60,912
)
Accounts and contractual payables
(38,365
)
39,943
Income taxes payable, net
(359
)
245
Lease liability
(3,517
)
(3,150
)
Other assets and liabilities
2,959
7,288
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
44,933
4,769
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(5,019
)
(12,722
)
Proceeds from sale of railcars available for lease, net of selling costs
—
8,356
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(5,019
)
(4,366
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of issuance costs
—
13,254
Redemption of preferred shares
(85,412
)
—
Dividends paid
(27,863
)
—
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
115,000
—
Deferred financing costs
(6,149
)
(353
)
Borrowings on revolving line of credit
26,972
149,811
Repayments on revolving line of credit
(56,387
)
(159,348
)
Employee stock settlement
(40
)
(106
)
Payment for stock appreciation rights exercised
—
(6
)
Financing lease payments
(2,145
)
(1,007
)
Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities
(36,024
)
2,245
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
3,890
2,648
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period
40,560
37,912
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period
$
44,450
$
40,560
Supplemental cash flow information
Interest paid
$
4,584
$
4,951
Income taxes paid
$
5,901
$
2,097
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
FreightCar America, Inc.
Reconciliation of Income (Loss) before income taxes to EBITDA
(1)
and Adjusted EBITDA
(2)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
37,134
$
(2,242
)
$
(69,979
)
$
(22,088
)
Depreciation & Amortization
1,511
1,416
5,763
4,606
Interest Expense, net
1,035
2,043
6,850
15,031
EBITDA
39,680
1,217
(57,366
)
(2,451
)
Change in Fair Value of Warrant
(a)
(26,063
)
360
99,518
2,229
Impairment on leased railcars
(b)
-
4,091
-
4,091
Loss on Debt Extinguishment
(c)
-
-
-
14,880
Loss on Pension Settlement
(d)
-
-
-
313
Litigation Settlement
(e)
-
-
(3,214
)
-
Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease
(f)
-
-
-
(622
)
Stock Based Compensation
780
716
3,110
1,240
Other, net
(467
)
107
952
440
Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,930
$
6,491
$
43,000
$
20,120
(1) EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, our management uses EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance. The calculation of EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall performance of the company’s business. EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similar titled measures reported by other companies.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before the following charges:
(a) This adjustment removes the non-cash expense (income) associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.
(b) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet.
(c) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan.
(d) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on pension settlement.
(e) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars.
(f) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of railcars available for lease related to its leased railcar fleet.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
FreightCar America, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss)
(1)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$
34,623
$
(2,856
)
$
(75,817
)
$
(23,589
)
Change in Fair Value of Warrant
(a)
(26,063
)
360
99,518
2,229
Impairment on leased railcars
(b)
-
4,091
-
4,091
Loss on Debt Extinguishment
(c)
-
-
-
14,880
Loss on Pension Settlement
(d)
-
-
-
313
Litigation Settlement
(e)
-
-
(3,214
)
-
Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease
(f)
-
-
-
(622
)
Stock Based Compensation
780
716
3,110
1,240
Other, net
(467
)
107
952
440
Total non-GAAP adjustments
(25,750
)
5,274
100,366
22,571
Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments
(g)
(906
)
(686
)
-
-
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
7,967
$
1,732
$
24,549
$
(1,018
)
(1) Adjusted net income (loss) represents net (loss) income before the following charges:
a) This adjustment removes the non-cash expense (income) associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.
b) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet.
c) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan.
d) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on pension settlement.
e) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars.
f) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of railcars available for lease related to its leased railcar fleet.
g) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company's income tax provision calculation.
We believe that Adjusted net income (loss) is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted net income (loss) is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted net income (loss) in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted net income (loss) is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
FreightCar America, Inc.
Reconciliation of EPS and Adjusted EPS
(1)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
EPS
$
1.01
$
(0.24
)
$
(3.12
)
$
(1.18
)
Change in Fair Value of Warrant
(a)
(0.79
)
0.01
3.24
0.08
Impairment on leased railcars
(b)
-
0.14
-
0.14
Loss on Debt Extinguishment
(c)
-
-
-
0.52
Loss on Pension Settlement
(d)
-
-
-
0.01
Litigation Settlement
(e)
-
-
(0.10
)
-
Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease
(f)
-
-
-
(0.02
)
Stock Based Compensation
0.02
0.02
0.10
0.04
Other, net
(0.01
)
-
0.03
0.02
Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax per-share
(0.78
)
0.17
3.27
0.79
Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share
(g)
(0.02
)
(0.09
)
-
-
Adjusted EPS
$
0.21
$
(0.16
)
$
0.15
$
(0.78
)
(1) Adjusted EPS represents basic and diluted EPS before the following charges:
a) This adjustment removes the non-cash expense (income) associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.
b) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet.
c) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan.
d) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on pension settlement.
e) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars.
f) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of railcars available for lease related to its leased railcar fleet.
g) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company's income tax provision calculation.
We believe that Adjusted EPS is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EPS is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EPS in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EPS is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
FreightCar America, Inc.
Reconciliation of Cash flows provided by operating activities, Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow
(1)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows provided by operating activities
$
44,933
$
4,769
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(5,019
)
(12,722
)
Free cash flow
39,914
(7,953
)
Accrued dividends on Series C Preferred stock
(a)
(18,227
)
(9,636
)
Adjusted free cash flow
$
21,687
$
(17,589
)
(1) Free cash flow represents the amount by which Cash flows provided by operating activities exceeds capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow represents the amount by which Free cash flow exceeds the following items:
a) Represents Series C Preferred stock dividends accrued during the period. All accrued preferred share dividends were paid concurrent with redemption of the preferred shares outstanding on December 31, 2024.
We believe that Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because these metrics provide key insights into the potential for growth and ability to generate returns for investors. Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are not financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Free cash flow or Adjusted free cash flow in isolation or as a substitute for Cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
