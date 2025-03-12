FreightCar America Reports 56% Increase in Full Year Revenue and Projects Continued Growth for 2025

FreightCar America reports significant revenue and profit growth for 2024, with positive cash flows and strong outlook for 2025.

FreightCar America, Inc. reported strong financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, with revenues increasing by 56.2% to $559.4 million and a gross profit rise of 60% to $67 million. The company generated an operating cash flow of $45 million and adjusted free cash flow of $22 million, demonstrating improved financial health. The fourth quarter also saw significant growth, with revenues of $137.7 million and adjusted EBITDA rising 113.8% to $13.9 million. Despite a net loss of $75.8 million for the year due to non-cash adjustments, FreightCar America is optimistic about 2025, projecting a continuation of growth in deliveries, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, with expected railcar deliveries of 4,500 to 4,900 and revenue between $530 million and $595 million. CEO Nick Randall emphasized the company’s focus on operational excellence and cash generation as it aims to strengthen its market position.

Potential Positives

Full year revenue increased by 56% year-over-year, indicating a strong growth trajectory.

Gross profit rose by 60%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 113.9% for the full year, showcasing significant enhancements in operational performance.

Positive operating cash flow of $45 million signals strong cash generation capabilities, providing financial flexibility for future initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Net loss for the fiscal year 2024 was $75.8 million, significantly higher than the previous year's loss of $23.6 million, indicating ongoing financial struggles.

The company's stockholders’ deficit increased to $150.3 million, compared to $46.2 million in the previous year, suggesting worsening equity positions.

Significant portion of positive financial metrics, such as Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA, were largely dependent on non-cash items, raising concerns about the sustainability of profitability.

FAQ

What were FreightCar America's revenue figures for 2024?

FreightCar America reported revenues of $559.4 million for the fiscal year 2024, representing a 56.2% increase year-over-year.

How much gross profit did FreightCar America generate?

The company generated a gross profit of $67.0 million in 2024, reflecting a 60% increase compared to the previous year.

What is the outlook for FreightCar America in 2025?

FreightCar America projects railcar deliveries of 4,500 to 4,900 and revenues between $530 million and $595 million for 2025.

How did FreightCar America perform in the fourth quarter of 2024?

In Q4 2024, the company reported revenues of $137.7 million, an 8.8% increase from Q4 2023, with stable railcar deliveries.

What was the adjusted EBITDA for FreightCar America in 2024?

FreightCar America achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $43.0 million in 2024, showing a 113.9% increase from the prior year.

CHICAGO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) (“FreightCar America” or the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights









Ended the quarter with a backlog of 2,797 units valued at $266.5 million













Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights









Entered tank car space with significant multi-year conversion order







“This was a year of strong operational performance as we executed our strategic initiatives to drive substantial profitable growth. We delivered $43 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year, representing a 114% increase versus the prior year. On the commercial front, we continued to gain market share, expanded our presence in key railcar markets, and secured a multi-year tank car retrofit program, strengthening our competitive position. Additionally, we recently lowered our cost of capital through refinancing, reinforcing our financial flexibility for the future,” commented Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America.





Randall continued, “As we move into 2025, we are squarely focused on solidifying our position and enhancing cash generation. With a stronger market presence, an optimized capital structure, and a relentless drive for operational excellence, we are well positioned to build on our momentum. We remain committed to delivering profitable growth and driving long-term value for our stakeholders.”







Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook







The Company issued outlook for fiscal year 2025 as follows:













Fiscal 2025 Outlook





Year-over-Year





Growth at Midpoint









Railcar Deliveries





4,500 – 4,900 Railcars





7.7%









Revenue





$530 – $595 million





0.6%









Adjusted EBITDA¹





$43 – $49 million





7.0%















1. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying the adjustments that are necessary to calculate such non-GAAP measure without unreasonable effort. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results.







Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer of FreightCar America, commented, “2024 was a pivotal year as we generated strong cash flow and optimized our balance sheet. This transformation has allowed us to completely reservice our debt, underscoring the power of our operational execution and disciplined financial management. We are issuing 2025 revenue guidance at $530 million to $595 million. We expect railcar deliveries to be between 4,500 and 4,900, with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $43 million to $49 million. Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to consistently generate free cash flow, providing us with the flexibility to execute on our capital allocation priorities.”







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call & Webcast Information







The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, March 13 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. FreightCar America invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call via the following live and recorded methods:









Live Webcast





:



https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1705240&tp_key=9b9e1839ef











Recorded Webcast





: A recorded webcast will be available until Thursday, March 27, 2025, on FreightCar America’s website following the conference call date at:



https://investors.freightcaramerica.com/news-events/event-calendar/











Teleconference





: Dial-in numbers for the live Conference Call are (877) 407-0789 or (201) 689-8562. Please call in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time of the call. An audio replay may be accessed at (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671; Passcode: 13751273.







About FreightCar America







FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit



www.freightcaramerica.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements relating to our expected financial performance, financial condition, and/or future business prospects, events and/or plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, the cyclical nature of our business; adverse geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including inflation; material disruption in the movement of rail traffic for deliveries; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum; delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion; delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings; potential unexpected changes in laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, including tariffs and trade barriers (including recent United States tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed on China, Canada, Mexico and other countries and any retaliatory actions taken by such countries); and other competitive factors. The factors listed above are not exhaustive. New factors emerge from time to time that may cause our business not to develop as we expect, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release includes measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted EPS, Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may also be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these measures to the applicable most closely comparable GAAP measures, and reasons for the Company’s use of these measures, are presented in the attached pages.























FreightCar America, Inc.













Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands, except for share data)





























December 31,









2024

















December 31,









2023

















Assets























Current assets

































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents









$





44,450













$





40,560













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $47 and $18 respectively













12,506

















6,408













VAT receivable













3,851

















2,926













Inventories, net













75,281

















125,022













Assets held for sale













629

















—













Related party asset













959

















638













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













7,355

















4,867













Total current assets













145,031

















180,421













Property, plant and equipment, net













30,107

















31,258













Railcars available for lease, net













—

















2,842













Right of use asset operating lease













2,423

















2,826













Right of use asset finance lease













45,081

















40,277













Other long-term assets













1,574

















1,835













Total assets









$





224,216













$





259,459























































Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Deficit



































Current liabilities

































Accounts and contractual payables









$





49,574













$





84,417













Related party accounts payable













2,693

















2,478













Accrued payroll and other employee costs













6,286

















5,738













Accrued warranty













2,389

















1,602













Deferred revenue













8,556

















5,686













Current portion of long-term debt













2,875

















29,415













Lease liability finance lease, current













1,256

















1,378













Other current liabilities













7,196

















6,647













Total current liabilities













80,825

















137,361













Long-term debt, net of current portion













105,540

















—













Warrant liability













136,319

















36,801













Accrued pension costs













1,073

















1,046













Lease liability operating lease, long-term













2,645

















3,164













Lease liability finance lease, long-term













46,678

















41,273













Other long-term liabilities













1,409

















2,562













Total liabilities













374,489

















222,207





















































Commitments and contingencies

































Mezzanine equity

































Series C Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 85,412 shares authorized, 0 and 85,412 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Liquidation value $0 and $95,048 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.













—

















83,458













Stockholders’ deficit

































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized (100,000 shares each designated as Series A voting and Series B non-voting, 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)













—

















—













Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 18,960,608 and 17,903,437 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













221

















210













Additional paid-in capital













69,404

















94,067













Accumulated other comprehensive income













721

















2,365













Accumulated deficit













(220,619





)













(142,848





)









Total stockholders’ deficit













(150,273





)













(46,206





)









Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity









$





224,216













$





259,459



























FreightCar America, Inc.













Consolidated Statements of Operations













(In thousands, except for share and per share data)





























Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023



































Revenues









$





137,696













$





126,604













$





559,425













$





358,093













Cost of sales













116,683

















114,506

















492,383

















316,330













Gross profit













21,013

















12,098

















67,042

















41,763













Selling, general and administrative expenses













9,374

















7,739

















32,915

















27,489













Impairment on leased railcars













—

















4,091

















—

















4,091













Gain on sale of railcars available for lease













—

















—

















—

















(622





)









Loss on pension settlement













—

















—

















—

















313













Litigation settlement













—

















—

















(3,214





)













—













Operating income













11,639

















268

















37,341

















10,492













Interest expense













(1,035





)













(2,043





)













(6,850





)













(15,031





)









Loss on change in fair market value of Warrant Liability













26,063

















(360





)













(99,518





)













(2,229





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt













—

















—

















—

















(14,880





)









Other expense













467

















(107





)













(952





)













(440





)









Loss before income taxes













37,134

















(2,242





)













(69,979





)













(22,088





)









Income tax provision













2,511

















614

















5,838

















1,501













Net loss









$





34,623













$





(2,856





)









$





(75,817





)









$





(23,589





)









Net loss per common share – basic









$





0.86













$





(0.24





)









$





(3.12





)









$





(1.18





)









Net loss per common share – diluted









$





1.01













$





(0.24





)









$





(3.12





)









$





(1.18





)









Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic













31,380,084

















29,546,566

















30,726,916

















28,366,457













Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted













33,016,397

















29,546,566

















30,726,916

















28,366,457



























FreightCar America, Inc.













Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(In thousands)





























Year Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities























Net loss









$





(75,817





)









$





(23,589





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













5,763

















4,606













Non-cash lease expense on right-of-use assets













3,013

















2,742













Loss on change in fair market value for Warrant liability













99,518

















2,229













Impairment on leased railcars













—

















4,091













Loss on pension settlement













—

















313













Stock-based compensation recognized













3,110

















1,240













Non-cash interest expense













2,266

















10,116













Loss on extinguishment of debt













—

















14,880













Other non-cash items, net













(1,718





)













138













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













(6,098





)













3,163













VAT receivable













(784





)













1,426













Inventories













54,962

















(60,912





)









Accounts and contractual payables













(38,365





)













39,943













Income taxes payable, net













(359





)













245













Lease liability













(3,517





)













(3,150





)









Other assets and liabilities













2,959

















7,288













Net cash flows provided by operating activities













44,933

















4,769























































Cash flows from investing activities



































Purchase of property, plant and equipment













(5,019





)













(12,722





)









Proceeds from sale of railcars available for lease, net of selling costs













—

















8,356













Net cash flows used in investing activities













(5,019





)













(4,366





)



















































Cash flows from financing activities



































Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of issuance costs













—

















13,254













Redemption of preferred shares













(85,412





)













—













Dividends paid













(27,863





)













—













Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt













115,000

















—













Deferred financing costs













(6,149





)













(353





)









Borrowings on revolving line of credit













26,972

















149,811













Repayments on revolving line of credit













(56,387





)













(159,348





)









Employee stock settlement













(40





)













(106





)









Payment for stock appreciation rights exercised













—

















(6





)









Financing lease payments













(2,145





)













(1,007





)









Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities













(36,024





)













2,245













Net increase in cash and cash equivalents













3,890

















2,648













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period













40,560

















37,912













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period









$





44,450













$





40,560























































Supplemental cash flow information



































Interest paid









$





4,584













$





4,951













Income taxes paid









$





5,901













$





2,097





























Non-GAAP Financial Measures























FreightCar America, Inc.













Reconciliation of Income (Loss) before income taxes to EBITDA



(1)



and Adjusted EBITDA



(2)















(In thousands)













(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Year Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023







































































Income (loss) before income taxes









$





37,134













$





(2,242





)









$





(69,979





)









$





(22,088





)









Depreciation & Amortization













1,511

















1,416

















5,763

















4,606













Interest Expense, net













1,035

















2,043

















6,850

















15,031













EBITDA













39,680

















1,217

















(57,366





)













(2,451





)

































































Change in Fair Value of Warrant



(a)















(26,063





)













360

















99,518

















2,229













Impairment on leased railcars



(b)















-

















4,091

















-

















4,091













Loss on Debt Extinguishment



(c)















-

















-

















-

















14,880













Loss on Pension Settlement



(d)















-

















-

















-

















313













Litigation Settlement



(e)















-

















-

















(3,214





)













-













Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease



(f)















-

















-

















-

















(622





)









Stock Based Compensation













780

















716

















3,110

















1,240













Other, net













(467





)













107

















952

















440













Adjusted EBITDA









$





13,930













$





6,491













$





43,000













$





20,120





















(1) EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, our management uses EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance. The calculation of EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall performance of the company’s business. EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similar titled measures reported by other companies.

















(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before the following charges:

















(a) This adjustment removes the non-cash expense (income) associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.









(b) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet.









(c) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan.









(d) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on pension settlement.









(e) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars.









(f) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of railcars available for lease related to its leased railcar fleet.

















We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.























FreightCar America, Inc.













Reconciliation of Net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss)



(1)















(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Year Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023







































































Net income (loss)









$





34,623













$





(2,856





)









$





(75,817





)









$





(23,589





)

































































Change in Fair Value of Warrant



(a)















(26,063





)













360

















99,518

















2,229













Impairment on leased railcars



(b)















-

















4,091

















-

















4,091













Loss on Debt Extinguishment



(c)















-

















-

















-

















14,880













Loss on Pension Settlement



(d)















-

















-

















-

















313













Litigation Settlement



(e)















-

















-

















(3,214





)













-













Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease



(f)















-

















-

















-

















(622





)









Stock Based Compensation













780

















716

















3,110

















1,240













Other, net













(467





)













107

















952

















440













Total non-GAAP adjustments













(25,750





)













5,274

















100,366

















22,571













Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments



(g)















(906





)













(686





)













-

















-













Adjusted net income (loss)









$





7,967













$





1,732













$





24,549













$





(1,018





)

















(1) Adjusted net income (loss) represents net (loss) income before the following charges:

















a) This adjustment removes the non-cash expense (income) associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.









b) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet.









c) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan.









d) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on pension settlement.









e) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars.









f) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of railcars available for lease related to its leased railcar fleet.









g) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company's income tax provision calculation.

















We believe that Adjusted net income (loss) is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted net income (loss) is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted net income (loss) in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted net income (loss) is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.























FreightCar America, Inc.













Reconciliation of EPS and Adjusted EPS



(1)















(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Year Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023







































































EPS









$





1.01













$





(0.24





)









$





(3.12





)









$





(1.18





)

































































Change in Fair Value of Warrant



(a)















(0.79





)













0.01

















3.24

















0.08













Impairment on leased railcars



(b)















-

















0.14

















-

















0.14













Loss on Debt Extinguishment



(c)















-

















-

















-

















0.52













Loss on Pension Settlement



(d)















-

















-

















-

















0.01













Litigation Settlement



(e)















-

















-

















(0.10





)













-













Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease



(f)















-

















-

















-

















(0.02





)









Stock Based Compensation













0.02

















0.02

















0.10

















0.04













Other, net













(0.01





)













-

















0.03

















0.02













Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax per-share













(0.78





)













0.17

















3.27

















0.79













Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share



(g)















(0.02





)













(0.09





)













-

















-













Adjusted EPS









$





0.21













$





(0.16





)









$





0.15













$





(0.78





)

















(1) Adjusted EPS represents basic and diluted EPS before the following charges:

















a) This adjustment removes the non-cash expense (income) associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.









b) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet.









c) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan.









d) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on pension settlement.









e) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars.









f) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of railcars available for lease related to its leased railcar fleet.









g) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company's income tax provision calculation.

















We believe that Adjusted EPS is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EPS is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EPS in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EPS is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.























FreightCar America, Inc.













Reconciliation of Cash flows provided by operating activities, Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow



(1)















(Unaudited)





























Year Ended









December 31,

























2024

















2023























































Cash flows provided by operating activities









$





44,933













$





4,769





















































Purchase of property, plant and equipment













(5,019





)













(12,722





)









Free cash flow













39,914

















(7,953





)









Accrued dividends on Series C Preferred stock



(a)















(18,227





)













(9,636





)









Adjusted free cash flow









$





21,687













$





(17,589





)

















(1) Free cash flow represents the amount by which Cash flows provided by operating activities exceeds capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow represents the amount by which Free cash flow exceeds the following items:

















a) Represents Series C Preferred stock dividends accrued during the period. All accrued preferred share dividends were paid concurrent with redemption of the preferred shares outstanding on December 31, 2024.

















We believe that Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because these metrics provide key insights into the potential for growth and ability to generate returns for investors. Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are not financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Free cash flow or Adjusted free cash flow in isolation or as a substitute for Cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.







