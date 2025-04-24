FreightCar America Reports $141 Million in New Railcar Orders, Achieving 15-Year Market Share High

FreightCar America announced $141 million in orders for 1,250 railcars, reflecting strong market demand and share growth.

Quiver AI Summary

FreightCar America, Inc. announced on April 24, 2025, that it received orders totaling approximately $141 million for 1,250 railcars during the first quarter of 2025, marking the highest market share intake in 15 years with approximately 25% of all new railcars ordered. This reflects continued demand and market share gains driven by the company's strategic focus on operational efficiency and product innovation. CEO Nick Randall highlighted strong customer interest, particularly in gondolas and hopper cars, and noted that current tariff developments do not affect their North American sales due to compliance with the USMCA. FreightCar America continues to be optimistic about its supply chain strategy and operational initiatives.

Potential Positives

FreightCar America secured approximately $141 million in new orders for a total of 1,250 railcars, indicating strong demand for its products.

The company achieved its largest new railcar market share quarter intake in 15 years, representing approximately 25% of all new railcars ordered in the quarter.

The CEO highlighted the company's manufacturing agility and the ability to capture market opportunities, which demonstrates competitive strengths in the industry.

The railcars comply with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, indicating that they are not subject to tariffs, which could enhance market positioning and profitability.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting a significant order intake, the company faces potential risks and uncertainties related to the cyclical nature of its business and adverse economic conditions, which could impact future performance.

The company relies on a small number of customers for a large percentage of its sales, which poses a risk to revenue stability if any of these key customers alter their purchasing patterns.

There is ongoing uncertainty regarding tariffs and trade barriers that could affect supply chain costs and operational efficiency, despite current compliance with existing agreements.

FAQ

What are the recent orders received by FreightCar America?

FreightCar America received orders valued at approximately $141 million for a total of 1,250 railcars in Q1 2025.

How does FreightCar America stand in the railcar market?

The company captured 25% of all new railcar orders and 36% of its addressable market in Q1 2025.

What types of railcars are in demand for FreightCar America?

There is sustained customer interest in gondolas, open-top hoppers, and covered hopper cars from FreightCar America.

Are FreightCar America's railcars subject to tariffs?

Currently, FreightCar America's railcars sold in North America are not subject to tariffs under the USMCA agreement.

How long has FreightCar America been in operation?

FreightCar America has been designing and producing railroad freight cars since 1901, contributing to the economic growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RAIL Insider Trading Activity

$RAIL insiders have traded $RAIL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES R MEYER purchased 23,400 shares for an estimated $251,316

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RAIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $RAIL stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHICAGO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) ("FreightCar America" or the "Company"), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts, and components, today announced that it received total orders valued at approximately $141 million, representing a total of 1,250 railcars, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. These orders underscore ongoing demand for FreightCar America's railcar offerings and reflect continued market share gains.





FreightCar America continues to gain share within its core railcar markets, driven by strategic initiatives aimed at increasing operational efficiency, product innovation, and commercial excellence. The orders represent approximately 25% of all new railcars ordered in the quarter, and 36% in our addressable market, marking the largest new railcar market share quarter intake in 15 years.





Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America, commented, "We are pleased to see sustained customer interest across our product portfolio, particularly in gondolas, open-top hoppers and covered hopper cars, which remain an integral part of our diverse portfolio of railcar types. Our manufacturing agility and ability to capture these opportunities highlights our competitive strengths."





Randall continued, “We have been monitoring recent tariff developments and based on our current understanding, railcars sold by FreightCar America in North America are not subject to tariffs due to their compliance with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. We continue to monitor any tariff developments. With our supply chain strategy, operational excellence initiatives at our manufacturing facility and continued commercial momentum, we remain confident in our forward trajectory."





Certain orders referenced in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.







About FreightCar America







FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit



www.freightcaramerica.com



.











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements relating to our expected financial performance, financial condition, and/or future business prospects, events and/or plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions, including inflation; material disruption in the movement of rail traffic for deliveries; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum; delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion; delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings; potential unexpected changes in laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, including tariffs and trade barriers (including recent United States tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed on China, Canada, Mexico and other countries and any retaliatory actions taken by such countries); and other competitive factors. The factors listed above are not exhaustive. New factors emerge from time to time that may cause our business not to develop as we expect, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









Investor Contact







RAILIR@Riveron.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.