Is Freightcar America (RAIL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Freightcar America (RAIL). RAIL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.34. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.76. RAIL's Forward P/E has been as high as 55.11 and as low as 5.99, with a median of 14.70, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Freightcar America's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, RAIL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

