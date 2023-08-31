FreightCar America (RAIL) Price Target Increased by 6.25% to 4.34

The average one-year price target for FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) has been revised to 4.34 / share. This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.94% from the latest reported closing price of 2.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in FreightCar America. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAIL is 0.03%, a decrease of 11.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 4,346K shares. The put/call ratio of RAIL is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 1,547K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 806K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 352K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wittenberg Investment Management holds 270K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAIL by 7.40% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 184K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FreightCar America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

