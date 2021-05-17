FreightCar America Q1 Loss Widens; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) reported that its net loss attributable to the company for the first quarter of 2021 widened to $38.38 million or $1.92 per share, from $16.95 million or $1.29 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The latest-quarter result included $6.7 million of restructuring charges and a $22.1 million non-cash charge related to the change in fair market value of warrant liability.

Consolidated revenues were $32.4 million up from $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The company has raised its 2021 outlook to between 1,600 and 1,750 railcar deliveries, from its initial expectations of between 1,400 and 1,600 railcars.

In Monday pre-market trade, RAIL was trading at $5.80 down $0.64 or 9.94%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.